Ousmane Dembele’s agent Moussa Sissoko is planning to hold fresh talks with the Barcelona hierarchy next week over the possibility of the Newcastle United target signing a new contract, despite the club having asked the player to leave as soon as possible.

Dembele is in the final year of his deal at Barcelona and is yet to agree on extending his stint, despite the club pushing for a contract extension.

Barcelona CEO Mateu Alemany has made it clear to Dembele that if he does not want to sign on fresh terms at the club, he should leave as soon as possible.

As it stands Dembele is available on a free transfer next summer and clutch of clubs, including newly rich Newcastle, are keen on a move for him.

However, according to Catalunya based daily Sport, Dembele and his entourage do not consider contract negotiations to have ended.

Dembele’s agent Sissoko is planning to meet the Barcelona hierarchy on Monday or Tuesday to discuss the possibility of his client signing a new deal at the club.

Barcelona coach Xavi considers Dembele a key part of his plans as he looks to help rebuild the club but the player’s reluctance to sign on the dotted line led to him being dropped from the first team.

It remains to be seen whether Dembele and his entourage manage to agree to a new deal at Camp Nou in the coming days, with the likes of Newcastle looking on with prying eyes.