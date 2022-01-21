Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has remained coy on speculation surrounding a swoop from the Eagles for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey has struggled to make an impact at Juventus since he arrived at the club and the Turin giants want to offload him this month.

He has started just one game all season in Serie A and speculation is linking him with a return to England in the form of the Eagles or Newcastle United.

However, Vieira remained tight-lipped regarding the player, only reiterating his belief that Ramsey is a skilled midfielder and also suggesting he has a lot of options on the table.

“I believe he is a really strong player”, Vieira said in a press conference when asked about Ramsey.

“He’s going to have a lot of options, I would say.”

Ramsey spent a long portion of his career with Arsenal and Vieira is a Gunners legend managing a London club and thus the midfielder might want to return to a more familiar environment.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri considers the player to be leaving this window, but it remains to be seen where he will end up.