Leeds United’s hopes of landing Brenden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg have been boosted as the player wants the move, according to Sky Sports News (13:57).

The Elland Road outfit have made Aaronson their top target in this month’s transfer window and have already seen a bid of £15m knocked back.

They have not given up and have now put in a proposal of £20m along with sending a group of officials, including director of football Victor Orta, to hold talks with the Austrians.

Leeds are looking to find an opening to sign the American and they have been boosted as Aaronson wants to move to Elland Road.

The 21-year-old is keen to play under Marcelo Bielsa and is willing to join Leeds.

Whether Aaronson’s desire will push Red Bull Salzburg to consider a sale is unclear, with the Austrian outfit not wanting to let him go this month.

However, if Aaronson sees out the season in Austria then it is rated as highly likely all the add-ons included in the deal upon which he arrived from Philadelphia Union will be triggered.

Leeds are looking to reinforce their squad during this month’s window as they fight to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.