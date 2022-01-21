Manchester United have pulled out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next summer, according to ESPN.

The Premier League giants failed to sign the Norwegian in January 2020 when he opted to join Borussia Dortmund in preference to a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United continued to keep tabs on him and were interested in getting their hands on him in the summer transfer window.

Manchester City are also in the race and there are suggestions more big clubs are expected to be in the running to sign him as well.

But it has been claimed that Manchester United are no longer in the pursuit of Haaland in the next transfer window at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have been informed that the Dortmund striker favours a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid next summer.

The club had a long-standing interest in the Norwegian but now they do not believe they are going to get him.

Manchester United are not in a position to convince the player or his entourage to reconsider his options.

Haaland is an admirer of Ralf Rangnick but the turmoil at Old Trafford coupled with their prospect of not being in the Champions League next season has made Manchester United an unappealing destination.

Manchester United are now focusing on bringing in a new manager rather than chasing a forward who they are unlikely to get.