Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Bruno Lage has admitted he is not aware what Tottenham Hotspur offered Wolves to try to snare Adama Traore away but insists his club will try their best to keep hold of the winger.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has identified Traore as his top target in the ongoing window to slot into a wing-back role.

Spurs tabled a £15m bid for the winger on Thursday but the Midlands outfit rebuffed their offer.

Wolves boss Lage admitted that he does not know how much Spurs offered for Traore’s signature but stressed he is one of the top players in his squad.

Lage added that his club will try to hold on to Traore as much as they can this month, juts like Spurs managed to keep their striker Harry Kane amidst strong interest from Manchester City in the summer.

While discussing Spurs tabling a bid for Traore, Lage told a press conference: “I don’t know how much Spurs offered or if they did an offer.

“I won’t talk about money, that’s not for me.

“We have a top player, a lovely guy.

“Sometimes this is about business.

“I remember how much Spurs protect Kane.

“We will protect our player.”

Wolves are expecting Spurs to launch another swoop for Traore before the winter window slams shut, with Conte being a firm admirer of the player.