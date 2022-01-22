Valencia are trying to sign winger Bryan Gil on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, it has been claimed in Spain.

Gil only moved to Tottenham in the summer transfer window as Spurs forked out a cash fee, plus sending Erik Lamela the other way, to sign him from Sevilla.

Much was expected of the young winger in north London, but he failed to win over Nuno Espirto Santo and is now struggling to earn game time under his successor, Antonio Conte.

Gil has been linked with a loan exit from Spurs and, according to Spanish radio programme Tribuna Deportiva, Valencia are trying to sign him.

The Spanish giants have zeroed in on Gil and want to bring him back home on a loan deal.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham will open the door for Gil to go, but the winger is likely to want playing time over the second half of the season.

Valencia sit in ninth spot in La Liga and are battling to move towards the European qualification spots.



They take on Atletico Madrid this evening and then do not play again until early February, by which time they will hope to have Gil in through the door.

Gil is also of interest to Nice.