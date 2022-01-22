Red Bull Salzburg would be open to selling Leeds United target Brenden Aaronson in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Express.

Leeds want Aaronson at Elland Road during this month’s transfer window and have now put in a second bid, of £20m, after failing with an offer of £15m.

The indications are that Leeds’ second proposal will also be knocked back and the Whites may face an impossible task in convincing the Austrians to do business this month.

However, Red Bull Salzburg would be open to selling Aaronson to Leeds during the summer.

The player is claimed to be keen to make the switch to Yorkshire, but Red Bull Salzburg do not want to weaken their squad mid-season, especially with Champions League football still on the menu.

Leeds are aiming to add to their squad this month as they aim to steer clear of the relegation dogfight.

They slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home against Newcastle United on Saturday and are just eight points above the drop zone.

If Leeds conclude they need reinforcements this month then the jury is out on whether they would go back in for Aaronson in the summer if they sign another player now.