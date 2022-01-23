Newcastle United target Dele Alli could see a move to take him away from Tottenham Hotspur happen at the end of the transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Alli has struggled to impress Antonio Conte in north London and has been left out of the Tottenham squad to face Chelsea this afternoon.

Spurs are open to letting Alli leave the club on loan before the transfer window slams shut, but so far none of the options on the table have appealed to the 25-year-old.

It is claimed that an exit for Alli could happen at the end of the transfer window and is likely to be an easy deal to do.

Newcastle are suggested to be keen on signing Alli after their efforts to land Jesse Lingard from Manchester United met with frustration.

However, whether a relegation battle in the Premier League would appeal to Alli is unclear.

It is also unclear whether Tottenham would be willing to let Alli move to St James’ Park amid worries that Newcastle could be serious top four challengers if they survive this season.

Alli is under contract at Tottenham until the summer of 2024 and his club do not play again after today until after the transfer window has closed.