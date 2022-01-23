Wolves manager Bruno Lage has flown back home to be with his family as the latest break in the footballing calendar starts, according to The Athletic.

The Molineux outfit next take on Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round, but that match comes in the first week of February.

Lage’s side now have a two weeks of rest they can use to recuperate and conserve their energies before they get back on the wagon.

Accordingly, the Wolves manager has taken a decision to use a bit of rest and use the intervening period for personal use.

The Wolves manager has taken a flight home and is intending to spend the period of the break with his family.

Wolves’ last match was a victory against Brentford and they have now dropped just two points in their last five league matches.

The victory took Wolves to 34 points for the season, just four points behind Manchester United who occupy the last Champions League qualifying spot.

When the season gets under way again, Lage’s side will be hoping to continue their ascent up the table while the transfer window will also be over.