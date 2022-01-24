Ajax are to make a final attempt to sign Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham Hotspur as they are claimed to have received signals from the north London club that the Dutchman can still leave.

The Dutch giants had an offer for Bergwijn rejected by Tottenham earlier this month, but have set their sights on taking him back to the Netherlands.

They believe that Bergwijn is open to the move, however complications have been raised by Spurs boss Antonio Conte stating he is counting on the forward and playing him recently.

He scored twice in a 3-2 win at Leicester City, while clocking the full 90 minutes against Chelsea at the weekend.

However, Ajax are not giving up and De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij, speaking on the Dutch daily’s podcast, revealed the club will make a final attempt before the window shuts.

They are claimed to have received signals from Tottenham that Bergwijn can still leave.

Spurs though would be looking for an offer from the Dutch club which is well above €20m.

Bergwijn made the move to Tottenham from PSV Eindhoven in the 2020 January transfer window, but has struggled to make his mark in north London so far.