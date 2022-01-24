Southampton are not worried about suggestions that West Ham United want to sign Armando Broja, according to talkSPORT.

Broja is on loan at Southampton from Chelsea until the end of the season and has made such an impression at St Mary’s that the club want to sign him on a permanent basis.

They have held talks with Chelsea, but are not in a rush as Broja is on their books until the summer.

However, West Ham are now showing interest in the striker amid suggestions they could look to steal him away from Southampton this month.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men are not worried though.

They have Broja on loan and he is committed to the club until the end of the season.

West Ham boss David Moyes wants to add to his attacking options during this month’s transfer window, but is running out of time.

Broja has found the back of the net five times in 18 Premier League outings for Southampton so far this season.