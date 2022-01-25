Arsenal have not given up hope on the prospect of signing Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the ongoing winter transfer window, according to Sky Sports News (15:44).

The 24-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Lyon in January with interest from clubs in the Premier League.

He rejected an approach from Newcastle United earlier in the window and he has also been closely watched by clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

But Arsenal are the ones who have shown a real interest in getting their hands on the Brazilian in the ongoing transfer window.

And with six days left in the window, Arsenal are not giving up on the hope of getting their hands on the midfielder.

Arsenal have been probing the possibility of a deal with Lyon but are yet to find a breakthrough in talks.

Lyon want at least €30m before they would agree to part ways with the player in the middle of the season.

Guimaraes is open to the possibility of moving to the Premier League and testing himself at a higher level.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to fork out the money required to snare him away from Lyon before next Monday’s transfer deadline.