Tottenham Hotspur look set to miss out on Franck Kessie as the midfielder has a verbal agreement in place to join Barcelona in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Kessie is out of contract at AC Milan in the summer and has been unable to agree a new deal, with a free transfer exit in the summer now priced in.

Tottenham are keen on Kessie and recently managed to agree a fee with AC Milan only to be snubbed by the player as he was unwilling to move this month. Now their hopes of landing him in the summer look to have ended.

The Ivory Coast international has a verbal agreement with Barcelona, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, and will join the Catalans in the summer.

He has not put pen to paper to a pre-contract agreement, but Barcelona are looking to finalise the deal with Kessie’s entourage.

Landing Kessie would be a boost for Barcelona as they look to continue to rebuild under new coach Xavi.

Kessie was linked with a possible move away from AC Milan this month, but the midfielder wants to try to win the Serie A title with the Rossoneri this season.

AC Milan are third in the Serie A standings and are four points behind league leaders Inter.