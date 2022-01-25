Newcastle United have put a bid in for Arsenal target Bruno Guimaraes, but his entourage are unwilling to react to the development at present.

The Brazil midfielder is a wanted man heading into the final days of the January transfer window, with Arsenal not having lost hope that they can tempt him to the Premier League.

Now though the Gunners have serious competition as, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Newcastle have sent an offer of €40m to Lyon.

Lyon have not yet responded to the offer from the Magpies, while Guimaraes’ entourage are unwilling to react to the development at present.

It is claimed that Newcastle have offered to quadruple the midfielder’s current salary at Lyon, where he takes home €220,000 per month.

The lucrative proposal could make the 24-year-old seriously think about moving to St James’ Park.

The offer from Newcastle is suggested to be around the level that Lyon had set in terms of an asking price for the midfielder.

All eyes are now on how Lyon respond to the proposal and whether Arsenal choose to match it as the clock ticks down on the window.