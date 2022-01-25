Barcelona have reached an agreement over a contract to sign Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer in the summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

The 32-year-old defender will be out of contract at the end of the season and for the moment there is no agreement over a new deal with Chelsea.

The Spaniard is believed to be in favour of staying at Chelsea where he has spent more than a decade as his family feel settled in London.

But he wants a longer contract than that Chelsea have offered and it has been claimed that already has a deal in place to join Barcelona.

According to Spanish programme El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona have worked out an agreement with Azpilicueta over a contract.

The Spaniard has given his nod of approval to a two-year deal with an option of a third-year with the Catalan giants.

Xavi Hernandez has been pushing to sign Azpilicueta as he wants to add his experience to his Barcelona squad next season.

Chelsea are yet to offer him a deal that would convince the player to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are still waiting to hear from their captain on whether he will be leaving the club in the summer.