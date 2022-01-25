Crystal Palace are pushing to secure a deal to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan in the final week of the transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Van de Beek has failed to carve out a niche for himself in the Manchester United squad since joining the club from Ajax in 2020 for a deal worth €40m.

Former Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer convinced him to stay last summer despite interest from several clubs but he is yet to start a league game for Manchester United.

His luck has not changed much under Ralf Rangnick, who has played him for nine minutes across five league appearances from the bench.

The Dutchman wants to leave Manchester United this month and Palace and Valencia have made approaches to sign him on loan.

Van de Beek is keen to move on to play but Rangnick is reluctant to lose a midfield option in the middle of the season.

Manchester United’s reluctance has not deterred Crystal Palace who have continued to probe for a deal.

The Premier League giants might agree to loan him out but are in no mood to include an option to buy in any potential agreement.

They want him in the Manchester United squad for next season despite his struggles at Old Trafford.