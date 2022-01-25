Giovanni van Bronckhorst has admitted missing Ianis Hagi for the rest of the season is a big blow for Rangers and revealed they will look for a replacement if they can find a player that would improve their current squad.

Hagi had to go under the knife on Monday to deal with an injury and is now set to miss the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has been a regular for the Gers this season, slotting in on both the left and right wings, in addition to occupying an attacking midfield role in some outings.

Rangers boss Van Bronckhorst has admitted losing Hagi to injury is a massive blow for the club, but revealed they will look to bring in a replacement, if they can identify a player that would improve the quality of their current squad.

“Missing Ianis is a big blow”, Van Bronckhorst told a press conference.

“We will look to add a player if they are right but we would only add someone who will improve the talented group.”

Bronckhorst added that Hagi is in a positive mood following his surgery and is now focusing on his recovery as he looks to get back to the pitch as soon as possible.

“Ianis needed an operation; he went for this yesterday and we will sadly be missing Ianis for the season.

“I spoke to Ianis yesterday; he is positive and focused on his recovery.”

The transfer window is set to slam shut on Monday and it remains to be seen whether Rangers will bring in a replacement for Hagi before the clock runs out.