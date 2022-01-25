Leeds United are unlikely to try and bring in a short-term loan signing if they fail to sign Brenden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg this month, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old has emerged as Leeds’ top target in the January transfer window but negotiations with Salzburg have been fraught.

Leeds have had two bids rejected by the Austrian outfit, who do not want to lose a key player in the middle of the season.

The Whites are still trying to find a breakthrough in talks and are still keen to sign him before next Monday’s transfer deadline.

But Leeds are also prepared to wait until the summer for Aaronson rather than bring in someone for the short-term this month.

Leeds have been in need of midfield reinforcements and have struggled with injuries in the middle of the park.

However, the club are not likely to try and bring in someone on a short-term loan if they fail to land Aaronson.

The US international is a long-term target for Leeds and they are ready to wait until the summer for him.

The Whites are unlikely to sign anyone if a deal for Aaronson does not materialise in the next six days.