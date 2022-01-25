Newcastle United are looking at alternatives to Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard with a swoop for the midfielder close to collapse, according to The Athletic.

Lingard is hot property as the transfer window draws to a close this month, with West Ham coach Stuart Pearce admitting the Hammers want him back at the London Stadium.

It is Newcastle who have been pushing though and trying to agree a loan deal with Manchester United; Lingard wants to speak to the Magpies.

Despite Ralf Rangnick giving Lingard his blessing to go, Newcastle have been unable to agree a financial package with Manchester United.

The Magpies are now claimed to be looking at alternative options as they bid to make sure deals can be done before the window shuts on Monday.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will get back around the table with Manchester United to revive their swoop for Lingard.

The midfielder is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season and looks poised to depart on a free transfer.

Banking a substantial loan fee for him this month is Manchester United’s last chance to bring in money before he leaves, but they may be reluctant to help a side who could be top four competitors next season survive.