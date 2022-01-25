Sevilla consider the negotiations with Newcastle United for 28-year-old defender Diego Carlos to be over, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

Carlos is one of Newcastle’s top targets this month, with Eddie Howe wanting to bring two centre-backs into his squad in the winter window.

However, negotiations with Sevilla have been anything but easy for Newcastle as the Spanish giants continued to stick to their guns and demand a high price.

Newcastle have been threatening to walk out of the talks with suggestions that they felt Sevilla always pushed the price up during the negotiations.

The Magpies have not offered a high enough sum to make Sevilla accept and despite suggestions that momentum has been gathering in the talks, the Spanish side consider the matter closed.

Newcastle were believed to be ready to put in another bid of €35m for Carlo, but the offer has not arrived.

That bid would have been rejected as Sevilla were only, it is claimed, prepared to do business for a fee of €60m.

They were always reluctant to sell Carlos in the middle of a season where they have emerged as real contenders for La Liga.

Newcastle offered to treble the defender’s wages but the Brazilian has not gone to war to force his exit.