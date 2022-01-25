Tottenham Hotspur’s move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat could be delayed due to Dusan Vlahovic’s potential transfer to Juventus, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Antonio Conte has made it clear that Tottenham need reinforcements before Monday’s transfer deadline in their push for a top-four finish.

Tottenham are closing in on a move to sign Adama Traore from Wolves but Conte wants more bodies and Tottenham are looking to bring in a midfielder in the coming days.

Fiorentina’s Amrabat has emerged as a target and Spurs touched base with the Italian club on Sunday over signing the defensive midfielder.

But it has been claimed that a deal for Amrabat could be delayed as Fiorentina are busy negotiating the sale of Vlahovic to Juventus.

The Serbian is likely to be one of the biggest movers of the market and Fiorentina’s efforts are now concentrated on getting the best deal out of Juventus.

The Italian club are only likely to turn towards the possibility of selling Amrabat once the Vlahovic negotiations are over.

Tottenham also have work to do before they can sign the Moroccan as they need to offload fringe players.

His move to Spurs is likely to depend on Spurs agreeing on a deal to loan out Tanguy Ndombele to Paris Saint-Germain.