Tanguy Ndombele’s proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain from Tottenham Hotspur is slipping away.

PSG are looking to bring Ndombele in on a loan deal for the rest of the season, with Tottenham prepared to let the player depart after he failed to impress Antonio Conte.

However, the Ligue 1 side need to make space in their midfield before they can bring in Ndombele and it increasingly looks like they will not be able to do so, according to French daily Le Parisien.

None of Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira and Georginio Wijnaldum want to leave and as such, the arrival of Ndombele is claimed to be becoming more hypothetical.

PSG will not sign Ndombele, taking on his Tottenham salary, if they do not move a midfielder out.

The Frenchman was born in the suburbs of Paris and is keen to join PSG before the window closes.

Tottenham are already planning to replace him, with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, but if Ndombele does not leave, that deal may not be able to go ahead.

The clock is ticking down on the transfer window and as things stand, Ndombele is unlikely to be joining PSG.