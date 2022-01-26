Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has signalled to Hamburg that he wants to join the club, amid Marcelo Bielsa not being willing to let him go.

The Yorkshire giants recently loaned out youngster Cody Drameh to Cardiff City, despite Bielsa wanting to keep him, after the player pushed through a loan in search of more playing time.

Leeds have yet to make a signing this month and do not want to lose Summerville, who is interesting Hamburg.

And the interest is reciprocated as, according to German daily Bild, Summerville has signalled to Hamburg that he wants the move.

Summerville has struggled for game time at Leeds so far this season and a move to Hamburg could instantly hand him more opportunities.

Despite being relegated to the German second tier, Hamburg remain a big club in Germany and are a temptation for Summerville.

Hamburg sit in fifth spot in the 2. Bundesliga, three points off the automatic promotion places.

Despite looking to keep costs down due to the current climate, Hamburg are prepared to find money if the right player becomes available.