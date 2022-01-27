Newcastle United are in talks to sign Rogerio from Italian side Sassuolo, but negotiations are complicated by how little time there is remaining in the transfer window.

The Magpies want to reinforce their squad before the transfer window shuts on Monday night and have multiple efforts ongoing.

They are keen on Sassuolo left-back Rogerio and have held talks with the Italian club about taking him to St James’ Park this month; it has been claimed they have a personal term agreement with the player.

However, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the negotiations are complicated due to how little time is remaining in the window.

Not only must Newcastle reach an agreement with Sassuolo, but the Italian club must also find a replacement.

Rogerio is a key man for Sassuolo and has made 18 appearances in Serie A for the club so far this season, collecting five yellow cards along the way.

Sassuolo have the player under contract until the summer of 2024 and they do not want to let him go without securing a replacement.

Newcastle have so far signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood this month and the jury is out on how many more fresh faces will arrive.