Lyon are showing interest in snapping up Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso before the transfer window closes, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The French giants are set for an influx of cash after agreeing to sell Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle United.

Lyon will earn an upfront fee of €42m from Newcastle for Guimaraes and are now turning their attention to compensating for the loss before the transfer window shuts.

They are admirers of Lo Celso, who is not in Antonio Conte’s plans at Tottenham.

The Argentine midfielder is on Lyon’s list as an option and Tottenham are prepared to let him go on loan.

Tottenham though want a loan fee for Lo Celso, while they also want his full salary to be covered for the duration of the loan.

Lo Celso has also been linked with a return to La Liga, where he shone for Real Betis.

Spurs need to offload out-of-favour players to make space for fresh faces and are also looking to offload Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli.