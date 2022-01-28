Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to loan Giovani Lo Celso to Lyon, but the player does not have a deal in place yet, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs want to offload Lo Celso before the transfer window closes after he fell out of favour with boss Antonio Conte.

Lyon want the Argentine as they are on the verge of selling Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle United and have held talks with Tottenham.

An agreement is now in place for Lo Celso to move to the French side on loan, but the player himself does not yet have an agreement with Lyon.

And to complicate matters, Spanish side Villarreal have now approached Tottenham for Lo Celso.

Villarreal also want to loan the Argentine midfielder, whose stock in La Liga is high following an impressive spell at Real Betis.

Lo Celso has options as the clock ticks down on the transfer window and Tottenham look set to be able to create space for a new arrival by offloading him.

The north London side also want to offload two more midfielders in Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli.