Tottenham Hotspur have made an approach to loan Aston Villa target Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, but it has not met with success.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are in the process of chasing Bentancur and have seen a proposal for the midfielder knocked back by Juventus.

The Italian giants are looking for Villa to increase their offer if they are to do business for the Uruguayan.

However, Aston Villa now have competition from Tottenham as, according to Sky Italia, Spurs have lodged an enquiry about Bentancur.

Spurs wanted to know whether Juventus will loan the midfielder to them.

Juventus rejected that idea and it remains to be seen if Tottenham will go back in with another offer.

They face having to pay north of £20m if they want to sign Bentancur this month, with Juventus needing to give 30 per cent of any fee to the player’s former club Boca Juniors.

Tottenham are also still to offload a host of surplus to requirement players in the shape of Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso.