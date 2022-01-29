Paris Saint-Germain have been ruled out as a destination for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this month.

Tottenham are looking to offload Ndombele before the window closes as he has failed to find favour with manager Antonio Conte.

PSG are Ndombele’s preferred destination, with the midfielder keen to play at the Parc des Princes, but according to French broadcaster TF1, he will not be joining the club this month.

The Ligue 1 giants needed to offload a midfielder to make space for Ndombele and they have been unable to do so.

Ndombele could still leave Tottenham before the window shuts, but the midfielder from the Paris suburbs will not make his dream move.

He has interest from Valencia and a move to La Liga could be in the offing.

Several other clubs have also shown interest, but the clock is now ticking down on the time remaining in the transfer window.

Ndombele has made nine appearances for Tottenham in the Premier League so far this season.