Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has received the message that new Everton manager Frank Lampard wants him at Goodison Park, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are prepared to loan out Van de Beek before the transfer window closes and Everton and Crystal Palace are scrapping for his signature.

Crystal Palace were claimed to have the deal 90 per cent done, but Everton came in to take Van de Beek to Merseyside.

Lampard’s message that he wants Van de Beek has been made clear to the player.

Crystal Palace are battling, but they are not offering to cover Van de Beek’s full salary for the duration of the loan.

It is suggested that with Everton pushing hard in recent hours the chase for the Dutchman could end soon.

Van de Beek has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford this term with a change of manager at the club also not helping his situation.

The Dutchman looks set for a change of scenery before the window slams shut, but the jury is still out on whether it will be London or Merseyside.