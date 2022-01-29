Juventus want more money in add-ons for Rodrigo Bentancur after receiving a fresh bid from Aston Villa, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 24-year-old midfielder has emerged as Villa’s top target in the final days of the transfer window but the negotiations have not been straightforward.

Juventus are open to letting him go but only for a considerable transfer fee as they would owe more than 35 per cent of the proceeds to his former club Boca Juniors.

Aston Villa failed with an initial bid of €20m for the midfielder and have now tabled a fresh bid worth €25m.

But according to Juventus-focused Italian outlet Il Bianconero, the new offer is still unlikely to cut the mustard as it is still short of Juventus’ demands.

The Italian giants want to add some more millions to the €25m offer from Aston Villa in terms of add-ons.

Juventus are pushing to get another €3m to €5m based on add-ons before agreeing to sell Bentancur.

The Uruguayan is not pushing for the transfer yet and is happy to stay at Juventus this season.

Massimiliano Allegri wants a midfielder in return if Juventus decide to sell Bentancur in the ongoing window.

Bentancur has also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who failed with a loan bid.