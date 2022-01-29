Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is set to reject Aston Villa in favour of a move to Tottenham Hotspur, while Spurs will also sign Dejan Kulusevski from the Italians.

Villa have been in talks with Juventus to sign Bentancur and have sent offers to Turin in a bid to do a deal.

Tottenham have submitted a similar offer however and, according to Sky Italia, Bentancur prefers a move to north London over Aston Villa.

The deal will see Tottenham pay over €20m for Bentancur, with Juventus needing to pay 30 per cent of the total to his former club Boca Juniors.

Tottenham are also a step away from grabbing Kulusevski from Juventus.

The winger will join on an initial loan with an obligation to buy set at €40m.

The obligation though will only be triggered in the event that Tottenham qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing in the top four this term.

Kulusevski will also have to make a set number of appearances to trigger the clause.