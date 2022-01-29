Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is a plan B option for Tottenham Hotspur, it has been claimed in Italy.

Spurs have been holding talks with Fiorentina over a deal for the Morocco midfielder and have an understanding with the Italian side.

However, Tottenham have yet to push through to complete the deal and, according to Italian outlet Fiorentina.it, Amrabat is the Premier League side’s plan B.

Tottenham’s priority midfield target is Juventus star Rodrigo Bentancur, who is also wanted by another Premier League side in the shape of Aston Villa.

Spurs are feeling positive about their efforts to land Bentancur though and if he heads to north London then Amrabat could stay at Fiorentina.

How many players Tottenham are able to bring in may be heavily dependent upon how many they move out.

Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele are all out of favour with Antonio Conte and free to leave.

Lo Celso has interest from Lyon and Villarreal, while Alli has been linked with Newcastle United and Everton. Ndombele is on Valencia’s radar.