Valencia are closing in on Bryan Gil, with the Tottenham Hotspur winger an express request of coach Jose Bordalas, but the deal may take until the final day of the window.

Los Che are in talks with Tottenham to bring Gil back to La Liga following six months of little playing time in north London.

Talks have been difficult with Tottenham looking for a loan fee for Gil, which Valencia are not prepared to pay, but it is claimed that both parties now firmly believe it is in the winger’s best interests to move to the Mestalla.

According to Spanish outlet Gols Media, Gil is an express request of coach Bordalas, who wanted him when he was on the books at Sevilla.

The deal may also not go through until the final day of the transfer window.

Tottenham want to know exactly which players will be arriving and leaving, and could wait until late in the window to sanction Gil’s exit.

They also feel that the longer the deal drags on the more chance that Valencia will agree to pay some sort of fee for the loan.

Valencia though think the opposite and believe that if they hold out until the end the greater chance they will land Gil without a loan fee.