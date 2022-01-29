West Ham United could make a move for Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips to replace Newcastle United target Issa Diop, according to the Sun.

Newcastle are scouring the transfer market for centre-backs and after bringing back their hunt to the Premier League have had two offers turned down by Brighton for Dan Burn.

They are also interested in West Ham defender Diop and the Hammers could let him go if they can secure a replacement.

David Moyes’ side have an eye on Liverpool defender Phillips as they look at putting another centre-back at the Scot’s disposal.

The centre-back is available to leave Liverpool before the transfer window closes.

Phillips is down the pecking order of centre-backs at Anfield and Liverpool will let him move on for the right price.

In a twist, Newcastle have also been linked with a potential move for Phillips.

Liverpool have been expecting the Magpies to bid for Phillips all window, but they have yet to send a bid to Anfield and could instead try to sign Diop from West Ham.