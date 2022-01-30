Newcastle United have gone back in for West Ham United target Hugo Ekitike and could put a new offer in for him tonight, according to the Daily Express.

The highly rated Reims youngster has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs so far this month, including Newcastle and West Ham.

It had appeared the Magpies were looking at other targets, but they have now gone back in for Ekitike in the dying hours of the transfer window.

Eddie Howe’s side are looking at what they can do to land the 19-year-old and could even put in a new offer for him this evening.

Landing Ekitike would be viewed as a coup, with the youngster seen as a bright prospect for the future.

He has grabbed eight goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances for Reims so far this season, in addition to providing three assists for his team-mates.

It was claimed earlier this month that the striker is intrigued by the project being undertaken at Newcastle.

West Ham were suggested to be in talks with Reims about signing the striker just days ago.