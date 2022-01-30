Sunderland have sacked Lee Johnson as manager in the wake of a 6-0 defeat in League One on Saturday.

The Black Cats are bidding to win promotion from League One to the Championship this season, but suffered a damaging 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

And the defeat has been enough for Sunderland to decide to show Johnson the door, with the former Bristol City boss sacked from his post amid a spell of poor form.

Sunderland said in a statement: “Sunderland AFC today announced the departure of Lee Johnson as Head Coach.

“The 40-year-old, who arrived at the Stadium of Light in December 2020, has left the club with immediate effect alongside Assistant Head Coach Jamie McAllister.”

Sunderland supremo Kyril Louis-Dreyfus explained that the club believe parting ways with Johnson now is the right course of action if the side are to win promotion.

“I would like to thank Lee for his commitment and endeavour over the past 14 months”, he said.

“We regret that we have had to take this decision, but felt immediate change was needed. We firmly believe that this is in the best interests of Sunderland AFC as we strive to earn promotion this season.

“Lee and Jamie will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light and they depart with our best wishes.”

Sunderland have won just one of their last five League One games, drawing two and losing two, and next face Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light.