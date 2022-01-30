Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus have found an agreement for Dejan Kulusevski, who is now due in London in the coming hours.

Spurs have been working hard to wrap up the captures of Juventus pair Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

They now have an agreement with Juventus over Kulusevski, according to Sky Italia, with the final details ironed out and the Swede north London bound.

Tottenham will pay Juventus €5m to loan Kulusevski until the end of the season and the loan will contain an obligation to buy which could be triggered.

If Antonio Conte steers Spurs into the top four and Kulusevski is involved in half of the games then the obligation will apply.

It would see Tottenham pay Juventus €35m to sign the winger permanently.

Kulusevski is now due in London in the coming hours as Tottenham race to complete the initial loan capture.

After missing out on two wingers in the shape of Adama Traore, who has joined Barcelona, and Luis Diaz, who is signing for Liverpool, Tottenham will have a new winger in Kulusevski.