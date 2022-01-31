Arsenal are not close to bringing anyone in before the transfer window slams shut, according to David Ornstein, via Sky Sports News.

The Gunners have let several players depart over the course of the transfer window and have been expected to make additions this month.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a possible departure on deadline day, with Barcelona looking to complete a deal for the striker.

And adding a striker was a priority for Arsenal this month, with Dusan Vlahovic the notable name that the club chased.

As the clock ticks down on the window though Arsenal are not close to bringing anyone in and could end the day without any fresh faces.

No new arrivals would be a blow for manager Mikel Arteta as he looks to mount a top four challenge.

He recently flew to the United States for talks over transfers with Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, but now the best the Gunners can hope for is a late loan.

They would still likely be up against the clock if they do look to do a loan deal for a player, with no guarantee they would succeed.