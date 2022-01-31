Aston Villa rejected a third bid for Arsenal and Newcastle United target Douglas Luiz earlier today on deadline day, according to The Athletic.

Luiz will enter the final year of his contract at Villa Park in the summer and his future at the club has been under the scanner.

There have been suggestions that several Premier League clubs are interested in getting their hands on him.

Arsenal and Newcastle have considered signing him in the ongoing window and Aston Villa rejected two bids for Luiz earlier this month

And it has been claimed that the Midlands club received a third offer for the 23-year-old midfielder today on deadline.

Aston Villa were quick to dismiss that as well and are set to hold on to the player beyond the end of the transfer window.

But with his contract running down, there are concerns over his long-term future at Villa Park.

Aston Villa are yet to open talks over a new contract with the midfielder despite receiving multiple bids for him.

He has started the last eight league games for Aston Villa and is one of the most important players in the squad.