Eredivisie outfit Fortuna Sittard are locked in talks with Celtic over a loan move for their midfielder Ismaila Soro, according to Football Scotland.

The Ivorian has only played a bit part role under Ange Postecoglou so far this season and has only one Scottish Premiership start to his name.

Celtic are open to offloading him this window but a move has so far failed to materialise with only hours left in the window.

However, Soro could be handed a way out of Parkhead before the midnight’s transfer deadline as Dutch side Fortuna Sittard are keen on a move for him.

The Eredivisie outfit are in talks with Celtic over an initial loan move for the 23-year-old.

As it stands Fortuna Sittard are willing to pay just under half of Soro’s wages at the Scottish giants while they are also looking to include an option make the move permanent in any deal.

Celtic are open to letting Soro leave on loan or on a permanent basis and it remains to be seen whether the terms Fortuna Sittard are currently offering for his signature are acceptable.

A number of other clubs across Europe and MLS sides are also keeping tabs on Soro’ situation at Celtic as a potential move to Fortuna Sittard is on the cards for him.