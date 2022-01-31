La Liga outfit Valencia are interested in snapping up Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli on loan in a deadline day deal, according to The Athletic.

Alli’s has struggled with his form this season and is not part of boss Antonio Conte’s plans at the club.

Tottenham are keen on offloading him this month to make more space on their books for new signings but despite interest from elsewhere, a move has so far failed to materialise in this window.

However, Spurs could still see Alli leave the club before the window slams shut as La Liga outfit Valencia are keen on taking him to Spain.

The Spanish giants are considering launching a loan swoop for the 25-year-old on deadline day.

But as it stands there is no guarantee that a deal will be done before the clock runs out on the window, even if Valencia make concrete moves to snap Alli up in the coming hours.

Discussions over potentially signing Alli from Spurs are also taking a place at a number of their Premier League rivals.

It remains to be seen whether Alli can secure a move away from the north London giants before tonight’s transfer deadline.