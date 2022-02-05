Fixture: Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

West Ham United have revealed their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with non-league opposition in the shape of Kidderminster in the FA Cup this afternoon.

David Moyes’ saw his side put Leeds United out in the last round to progress and will be keen to avoid a cup shock away today.

The Hammers did not manage to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window and Moyes, while wanting progress, has admitted he is mindful of their midweek Premier League game against Watford.

Kidderminster managed to shock Reading with a 2-1 win at home in the last round.

For today’s game, Moyes has Alphonse Areola in goal, while at the back he picks Ryan Fredericks and Ben Johnson as full-backs, with Kurt Zouma and Issa Diop in the centre.

In midfield, the West Ham manager selects Mark Noble and Alex Kral, while Nikola Vlasic, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen support Andriy Yarmolenko.

Moyes can look to his bench to shake things up, where options include Declan Rice and Pablo Fornals.

West Ham United Team vs Kidderminster Harriers

Areola, Fredericks, Zouma, Diop, Johnson, Noble, Kral, Vlasic, Benrahma, Bowen, Yarmolenko

Substitutes: Randolph, Dawson, Alese, Coufal, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Okoflex