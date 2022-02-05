Liverpool and Manchester United have both registered their interest in Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, even though they expect him to stay at the Allianz Arena.

Gnabry’s deal with the Bavarian giants ends in the summer of 2023 and the Bundesliga club have opened talks with the winger in order to secure his services for the long term.

He has been a vital part of the Bayern Munich squad since his arrival in the summer of 2018 and with them he has won ten trophies, including a Champions League and three league titles.

Bayern Munich are thus eager to come to an agreement with the winger and extend his stay in Germany beyond next summer.

It has not stopped other clubs from taking notice of the winger though and both Liverpool and Manchester United, along with Barcelona, have registered their interest, according to Sky Deutschland.

However, all three clubs do expect Gnabry to eventually put pen to paper to an extension in Bavaria.

While a new deal is considered an inevitability, there is currently no agreement in place, with the winger disagreeing with the club in regards to wages.

Gnabry is prepared to stay but wants to earn the same cash as team-mates Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman, who take home at least €15m per year without bonuses.

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann also wants him to stay.