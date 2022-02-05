Liverpool will hold talks with the camp of target Fabio Carvalho later this month, along with his club Fulham, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Jurgen Klopp wanted Liverpool to sign the Fulham attacker in the January transfer window, but the Reds ran out of time to complete the deal and are now to try again in the summer.

Carvalho completed a medical at Liverpool and agreed personal terms, but the Reds could still be at risk of further clubs joining the hunt for the highly rated teenager.

Liverpool are set to be proactive and will hold talks with both Carvalho’s camp and Fulham later this month, having booked the discussions into their diary.

The Anfield outfit want to make sure they have found a solution to be able to capture Carvalho as soon as the summer transfer window opens.

Klopp has been clear about his desire to see the player brought to Anfield and Liverpool will look to make that happen.

Carvalho has been turning heads with his performances for the Cottagers in the Championship this season.

If Liverpool had managed to sign Carvalho in January then they would have loaned him back to Fulham to see out the season, as had been agreed with the Cottagers.