Chelsea and Newcastle United will miss out on Niklas Sule as the defender has agreed to join Borussia Dortmund, according to German daily the Frankfurter Rundschau.

Sule is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season and his contractual situation has placed a host of clubs on alert.

European champions Chelsea, who are facing the loss of a number of defenders in the summer, are keen on Sule, while newly rich Newcastle have also been credited with keen interest in the centre-back.

Both Premier League sides will however miss out on the German defender as he has opted to stay within the Bundesliga.

Sule is to make the move from Bayern Munich to Dortmund to continue his career.

Landing Sule will be a big boost for Dortmund as they look to continue to provide competition to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

The defender is set to play a big role in the Dortmund side under coach Marco Rose and the tactician is likely to be delighted at his arrival.

Dortmund currently sit second in the Bundesliga standings, but are nine points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

Rose’s men have shipped 36 goals in 21 league games, while Bayern Munich have let in just 21 goals in the same number of matches.

They will hope Sule can help them to tighten up.