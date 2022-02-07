Emiliano Buendia believes that Aston Villa have a great chance to take three points off Leeds United on Wednesday night, even though he is not underestimating the Whites.

Marcelo Bielsa takes his Leeds outfit to Villa Park in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, with both teams having their eyes set on all three points.

Aston Villa went into the Premier League break recording a win at Everton and now have the chance to record back to back victories and break into the top ten.

Bielsa’s Leeds are looking to continue to hold breathing space over the bottom three and dispel worries that signing no one in January was a bad idea.

Buendia is not underestimating the challenge that Leeds pose, but the Villa playmaker is full of belief that three points can be collected on Wednesday night.

“They are a tough team, everyone knows that”, he told VillaTV.

“They are a strong team who fight and try to make it a difficult game.

“We have really good players, a strong squad and we have a great chance at home to get the three points.”

Unlike Leeds, Aston Villa dipped their toe into the transfer market in January to back Steven Gerrard.

Villa landed defenders Calum Chambers and Lucas Digne, midfielder Philippe Coutinho and experienced goalkeeper Robin Olsen.