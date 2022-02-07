Sunderland are set to hold second interviews with candidates to take over this week, with Roy Keane still the front-runner, according to the Daily Mail.

The Black Cats brought Lee Johnson’s reign as boss to an end following a 6-0 drubbing away at Bolton Wanderers and also lost on Saturday, at home to strugglers Doncaster Rovers.

Many fans are calling for a quick appointment at the Stadium of Light and it has emerged Sunderland will hold second interviews with candidates this week.

Keane is still the favourite to take over and talks are continuing, but Grant McCann and Alex Neil also remain in the picture for the role.

Sunderland are in action on Tuesday night away at Cheltenham Town as they look to return to winning ways.

The Black Cats are now in fourth spot in the League One standings following back to back defeats and are two points off second placed Wigan Athletic, though the Latics have a whopping four games in hand.

Further alarm bells have been rung as taken over the last nine games, Sunderland only have the 13th best record in League One.

They will be looking for a new manager to inject fresh life into their bid to finish in the top two and it remains to be seen if a new boss will be chosen this week.