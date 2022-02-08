Super agent Mino Raiola could push to move Everton loan star Moise Kean on to another club in the summer if his playing time at Juventus does not improve.

Kean returned to Juventus in the summer on an initial two-year loan deal, having struggled to impress in the Premier League.

The Bianconeri are paying Everton €7m in loan fees and have an option to make the move permanent for €28m, which will become an obligation to buy him after two years if certain sporting stipulations are met.

However, Kean’s second spell at Juventus is not going according to plan as he has only started just eight times in Serie A so far this season.

Juventus roped in hitman Dusan Vlahovic in January from Fiorentina while they failed to offload Alvaro Morata, which has resulted in Kean having even fewer opportunities to impress.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the 21-year-old’s agent Raiola could push to cut his client stint at Juventus short.

Everton are open to letting Kean join a another club as long as any potential suitor agrees a deal on the same terms Juventus signed him in August.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, where Kean spent last season on loan are tipped to be his likely destination, should he leave Juventus in upcoming windows.