Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kerem Demirbay snubbed transfer interest from Newcastle United in the recently concluded winter transfer window.

The Magpies spent around £93m on new signings in January, even though they missed out on a number of targets across Europe.

Midfield was one of the key areas boss Eddie Howe was looking to bolster and he has a new player to bank on in the shape of Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes, their most expensive signing last month.

However, Guimaraes was not the only midfielder Newcastle ware trying to sign in January, with the club’s hierarchy contacting agents and clubs of several other targets.

And according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, the Tyneside giants were snubbed by Bayer Leverkusen star Demirbay in the last window.

Newcastle enquired about the possibility of a move for the 28-year-old, but he turned them down as he wants to finish the season at the BayArena.

Die Werkself are fighting for a Champions League spot in the current Bundesliga campaign and Demirbay wants to help them get over the line, while he is also looking to go as far as possible in the Europa League with his club this season.

The Leverkusen man was not ready to trade European football for a relegation scrap at Newcastle mid-season, and as such not warm to a move to Tyneside.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle go back for him in the summer.