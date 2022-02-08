Stephen Elliott feels there is something seriously wrong at Sunderland and bemoaned a lack of leadership at the Stadium of Light club.

Sunderland are without a manager after sacking Lee Johnson and went down to a 2-1 defeat away at Cheltenham Town in League One on Tuesday night.

They were beaten 2-1 at home by Doncaster Rovers at the weekend and have now lost both games since Johnson departed, both to bottom half of the table sides.

Former Sunderland man Elliott is worried about the lack of leadership at the club and believes there is something seriously wrong.

He also questioned the sacking of Johnson when no immediate replacement was lined up.

“Who is making decisions at the football club? There’s something seriously wrong”, Elliott wrote on Twitter.

“I’m not saying LJ should have definitely stayed on (some poor results) but getting rid of him without an immediate replacement was mad.

“No leadership anywhere at this club. Another lowest low.”

Sunderland remain fourth in League One following the loss, which is their ninth of the season in the league, while their goal difference is just plus 12, the lowest total of any side in the top five.

They are next in action away at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.